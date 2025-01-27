Nick Sirianni Gives Powerful Endorsement of Jalen Hurts As Eagles Return to Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles are returning to the Super Bowl after a 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley led the Eagles' explosive offense by combining for six rushing touchdowns in the dominant win.
Barkley, who is having the best season of his career and rushed for 2,000 yards in the regular season, has naturally garnered much cf the credit for the Eagles' success on offense and in the postseason. That credit for Barkley is well deserved, but Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made sure to also celebrate his quarterback after the victory.
"How about our quarterback!" Sirianni cheered. "He's a stud. I knew he was going to play that way. I knew it. Don't doubt him! All he does is win!"
The moment was especially sweet because Hurts could be seen smiling in response to Sirianni's words before the coach pulled his quarterback in for an embrace. Of the final four quarterbacks playing on conference championship weekend, Hurts has received the most criticism and doubt for his play, making this message from Sirianni resonate that much more.
The message was also notable for the relationship between Sirianni and Hurts. A quarterback-head coach relationship that was marred by tension between the two in 2023 has not only improved this season, but seen both Sirianni and Hurts embrace each other as they return to the Super Bowl two years after their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.
Hurts deserved his plaudits in this game too. Throughout the win, Hurts executed as his team needed, efficiently delivering the ball to his playmakers or carrying it himself. During the game, Hurts's three rushing touchdowns helped him set the record for postseason rushing touchdowns by a quarterback, breaking Steve Young's record. Hurts is only in his fifth NFL season, and his fourth season as the team's full-time starter. Now, he's already set to play in his second Super Bowl.