Commanders Reach Monumental Stadium Deal to Relocate Back to Washington, D.C.

This is big news for Washington.

Brigid Kennedy

Robert F. Kennedy Stadium.
Robert F. Kennedy Stadium. / Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
One year after drafting franchise-altering quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Washington Commanders are on the precipice of yet another monumental change.

The Commanders are said to have reached a deal with the District of Columbia to play at the site of RFK Stadium, the franchise's home field from 1961 to 1996, ESPN's John Keim reported late Sunday night. An announcement is reportedly expected Monday morning.

Though specific deal terms have not yet been announced, estimates have the total costfor a new stadium at over $3 billion.

The Commanders are currently under contract to play at Northwest Stadium in Maryland until early in the 2027 season, but can extend that deal until the new home is officially constructed. Team owner Josh Harris has said he is eyeing 2030 as a target opening date, per ESPN.

RFK holds lots of sentimental value for Commanders fans, considering the success the team had playing there years ago. Specifically, the team won three Super Bowls during their tenure at RFK (1983, 1988 and 1992) and appeared in two others (1973 and 1984). And of course, a spot in D.C. is likely much more convenient for many of the franchise's fans.

