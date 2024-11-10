Commanders Employed Creative Tactic to Fight Off Steelers' 'Terrible Towels'
The Washington Commanders planned accordingly when hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.
They knew the game would bring in loads of Steelers fans as they travel well, and that means the yellow "Terrible Towels" would be swinging in the air all over at Northwest Stadium.
So, a fan suggested a solution to help combat the yellow towels all over the stadium: give Commanders fans burgundy flags to wave around. This helped made the stadium appear to show even more support for the Commanders as their colors are burgundy and gold/yellow. From an outside perspective, it looked like fans were waving the towels solely for the Commanders instead of some for the Steelers. It was definitely a smart solution.
Sunday's game was a highly anticipated matchup as the teams both only have two losses this season. The Commanders haven't finished the season with a winning record since 2016. The Steelers are used to winning seasons, but their success was a bit shocking to fans this season with the uncertainty of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields's seasons.