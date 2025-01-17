Commanders Fan Kevin Durant Gives Bold Prediction for Playoff Game vs. Lions
Phoenix Suns forward and Washington Commanders fan Kevin Durant is boldly predicting a Commanders' win over the Detroit Lions in the divisional round of the playoffs this Saturday. Durant, who was born in Washington D.C., predicted the Commanders to win 24-21 when asked about the upcoming game Thursday.
"I got high expectations for us to go out there and play a great brand of Commander football," Durant said. "That’s a good thing to say: we got an identity. I feel like we got an identity as a football team. We didn’t have that for a long time. I'm excited, it's going to be a fun game. ... Rooting for the guys to get it done."
The timing of the game worked out perfectly for Durant. The Suns face the Detroit Pistons in Detroit on Saturday in the afternoon, and will be able to go to Ford Field to watch the Commanders play the Lions after their game ends, a tremendous coincidence for Durant.
The Lions are currently 8.5-point favorites over the Commanders, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Though the Commanders have proven unflappable behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, especially in their last second wild-card victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it would take a major upset for them to earn the win in Detroit. Washington is capable, but they will have to get past a high-powered Lions team that has been one of the best in the NFL all season.