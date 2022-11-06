Kevin Durant Interested in Joining New Commanders Ownership Group

The Commanders’ potential sale is attracting some famous suitors, as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z were the latest to show interest in buying the team. Now, Kevin Durant apparently wants to get involved.

Durant, a native of Washington D.C., told ESPN’s Nick Freidell about his desire to join the ownership group. The Nets star is a longtime fan of the Commanders franchise.

“In a perfect world, I would be a part of it,” Durant said. “I would love to do it. I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we'll see. Hopefully it’s somebody nice. I heard Bezos and Jay-Z, but you never know.”

Despite Washington’s many failures under the ownership of Dan Snyder, Durant still believes in the Commanders organization and the D.C. sports market.

“Our market is incredible,” he said. “There’s a lot of support in D.C., a lot of money in D.C. to be made. I feel like we drafted well the last couple years. We got some foundation pieces that can help you win football games moving forward. So yeah, I think it’s an attractive destination. Regardless of what’s going on, they pretty much built that team up, built that stadium, built the brand up pretty nicely.”

A few active athletes have been open to acquiring ownership shares of teams after securing lucrative contracts. Patrick Mahomes became a part-owner of the Royals in 2020, and LeBron James has owned a stake in the Red Sox since 2021.

