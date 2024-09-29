Commanders Fans Completely Took Over State Farm Stadium During Big Win vs. Cardinals
Washington Commanders fans made their presence felt in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday as their team dismantled the Arizona Cardinals 42–14 at State Farm Stadium in Week 4.
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels continued his prolific rookie season in the same state where he started his college career, throwing for 233 yards and a touchdown during the victory.
By the end of the lopsided game, it was hard to tell that it was a Cardinals home game, as Commanders fans were going wild in the stands, while most of the home crowd had already headed for the exit doors.
After a late Terry McLaurin touchdown reception, a slew of Arizona fans could be seen getting out of their seats and heading towards the exit. Meanwhile, the visiting fans were having the time of their life, soaking in Washington's highest-scoring victory since November 2016.
It was certainly a night to forget for Cardinals fans. Arizona scored the opening touchdown of the game before being outscored 42–7 the rest of the way. To make matters worse, former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was the mastermind behind Washington's dominant outing on offense.