Jayden Daniels Injury Update: X-Ray Results On QB's Left Elbow Revealed
Quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a gruesome injury in Sunday night's Commanders loss to the Seahawks. With his team down 38–7 late in the fourth quarter, the second-year signal caller pulled the ball on a read option and tried to get away from a Seattle defender before landing awkwardly on his left elbow. Daniels was taken to the locker room with trainers, his arm immobilized, and did not return.
After the game, Washington coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Daniels suffered a left elbow injury, and that despite being down 31 points with just over seven minutes to go, did not consider taking his franchise quarterback out of what was already set up to be a blowout loss.
Jayden Daniels Injury Update
According to The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala, Daniels suffered a dislocated left elbow, and X-rays came back negative on Monday morning. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that the QB is not set for an MRI to determine how long he will be out, but "the belief is it's not as bad as it could've been." He will still miss several games.
Given their now-3–6 record, Washington is likely to lean on backup quarterback Marcus Mariota in Daniels's absence, rather than going to the free agent or trade market. Mariota has started three games for the Commanders already this season while Daniels dealt with other ailments, going 1–2 in said starts while throwing four touchdowns, four interceptions, and scoring a rushing touchdown across four total appearances.
The Commanders will take on the Lions next Sunday, Nov. 9 for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.