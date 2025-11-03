SI

Jayden Daniels Injury Update: X-Ray Results On QB's Left Elbow Revealed

The Commanders quarterback left Sunday night's game after injuring his left elbow.

Mike Kadlick

Daniels left Sunday night's Commanders loss with an arm injury.
Daniels left Sunday night's Commanders loss with an arm injury. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

Quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a gruesome injury in Sunday night's Commanders loss to the Seahawks. With his team down 38–7 late in the fourth quarter, the second-year signal caller pulled the ball on a read option and tried to get away from a Seattle defender before landing awkwardly on his left elbow. Daniels was taken to the locker room with trainers, his arm immobilized, and did not return.

After the game, Washington coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Daniels suffered a left elbow injury, and that despite being down 31 points with just over seven minutes to go, did not consider taking his franchise quarterback out of what was already set up to be a blowout loss.

Jayden Daniels Injury Update

Jayden Daniels.
Daniels left Sunday night's game with a left elbow injury. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

According to The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala, Daniels suffered a dislocated left elbow, and X-rays came back negative on Monday morning. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that the QB is not set for an MRI to determine how long he will be out, but "the belief is it's not as bad as it could've been." He will still miss several games.

Given their now-3–6 record, Washington is likely to lean on backup quarterback Marcus Mariota in Daniels's absence, rather than going to the free agent or trade market. Mariota has started three games for the Commanders already this season while Daniels dealt with other ailments, going 1–2 in said starts while throwing four touchdowns, four interceptions, and scoring a rushing touchdown across four total appearances.

The Commanders will take on the Lions next Sunday, Nov. 9 for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL