Commanders Equipment Intern Ensured Jayden Daniels Hail Mary Ball Was Preserved After Win
Thanks to a situationally-aware equipment intern, the Washington Commanders have the football that rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels launched 52 yards into the end zone and into the hands of wide receiver Noah Brown as time expired for an incredible 18-15 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8.
Moments after Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson tipped the ball into Brown's hands for the game-winning touchdown, the Commanders receiver dropped the ball in the back of the end zone as he was mobbed by his teammates.
The Commanders posted a video onto the team website, which shows equipment intern Drew Sinclair running into the end zone and swiftly grabbing the ball before running off the field.
"I just had my hands on my head in awe, and I saw everyone running around. I saw Noah [Brown] drop the ball, and my instincts just kicked in," Sinclair told Hannah Lichtenstein of the team's website.
Sinclair watched the play unfold and he told Lichtenstein that he remembers thinking just how important the football would be to the Commanders, and to Daniels. And his presence of mind was acknowledged, as Commanders coach Dan Quinn shouted out Sinclair during the team's locker room celebrations.
That meant everything to Sinclair.
"I wasn't expecting it," Sinclair said. "I was in the back of the huddle listening to him talk. I heard my name, and I was still in awe from the play, and I was like, 'Oh crap that's me,' and I ran into the center. That was one of the best moments of my life, for sure."
Kudos to Sinclair for his awareness and kudos to the Commanders for recognizing his efforts. Washington (6-2) takes on the New York Giants on the road in Week 9.