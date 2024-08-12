Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant Working Out With Commanders on Monday, per Report
Veteran wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who has not played an NFL snap since the 2018 season, is working out with the Washington Commanders on Monday, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.
Bryant was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Clemson, but has struggled to stay on the field due to multiple violations of the league's substance abuse policy.
Bryant was first suspended in 2015, his second year in the league, for four games due to a substance abuse policy violation. His second offense and subsequent full-season suspension came ahead of the 2016 campaign.
After playing in 2017 on conditional reinstatement, Bryant once again violated the substance abuse policy and was suspended indefinitely in December of 2018 as a member of the Oakland Raiders. He applied for conditional reinstatement in 2019, but has not played in the NFL since his suspension.
Now nearly six years removed from his suspension, Bryant is assumed to be in good standing with the NFL as he's allowed to work out in Washington. Bryant is almost 33 now, with 145 career catches to his name for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns.
There appears to be an opportunity for Bryant to get one last chance in the NFL to show that he can still play at a high level. Perhaps that will be in Washington on an offense searching for depth in the wide receiver room.