Commanders Owner Makes Thoughts Clear on Idea of Another Name Change
If you're holding out hope that the Washington Commanders will change their name again, don't.
Asked Monday whether the team's name was permanent, controlling owner Josh Harris made his thoughts on the matter perfectly clear.
"Is it safe to say the Commanders name is here to stay?" a reporter asked, to which Harris replied, "Yes. And I think it's now being embraced by our team, by our culture, by our coaching staff. And so we're going with that."
The owner posited similarly earlier in the season-ending presser, as well. Asked if the team had any plans to rebrand, Harris replied, "Now, in this building, the name Commanders means something. It's about players who love football, are great at football, hit hard, mentally tough, great teammates ... so, that name is growing in meaning."
He did note, however, that "as far as rebranding and bringing our past ... and all our Super Bowl championships and our future together, you're going to see us head toward honoring our past and bringing it together with our future." Not a very clear answer, but one that hints at perhaps a different kind of change—maybe a return to old team uniforms or logo—but not one that has to do with the name.
Harris inherited the new team moniker after purchasing the franchise back in 2023. Then-owner Dan Snyder had spearheaded the identity shift starting in 2020, though a final name was not decided upon until 2022. Since the change, however, many fans have been open about their dislike of the name, leading to hope Harris might switch course.
Well, though it seems like he is open to reinventing pieces of the team, a name change or reversal looks to be off the table.