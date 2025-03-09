Commanders Re-Sign Tight End Zach Ertz on One-Year Deal
Zach is back.
The Washington Commanders are re-signing tight end Zach Ertz to a one-year, $6.25 million deal that can be worth up to $9 million with incentives, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.
Ertz will now return for a second season with the Commanders as Washington looks to build off its trip to the NFC championship game this past season.
In his first season with the Commanders, Ertz caught 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns, and three catches for 18 yards and a touchdown in the postseason. Ertz finished second on the Commanders in catches, yards and touchdowns during the regular season, only behind Terry McLaurin, and provided a veteran presence for Jayden Daniels and the offense.
Ertz previously spent the majority of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, playing eight and a half seasons for the Eagles before joining the Arizona Cardinals for two and a half seasons more from 2021-23. During his time with the Eagles, Ertz won a Super Bowl, made three Pro Bowls, and recorded one 1,000 yard receiving season. The 34-year-old will now spend Year 13 of his career in Washington D.C.
The Commanders have already looked to bolster their offense by trading for wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers, who will look to rebound from a disappointing 2024 campaign. Now, they are also bringing Ertz back.