Commanders Announce Release of Kicker Brandon McManus Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
The Washington Commanders on Sunday released kicker and 10-year NFL veteran Brandon McManus amid allegations of sexual assault from two women stemming from an incident that occurred during his tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023.
In a lawsuit that was filed in Duval County Circuit Civil Court on Friday, two women, who were employed as flight attendants by the Jaguars, accused McManus of attempting to kiss one of them, rubbing himself against them and grinding against them during the team's Sept. 28 flight to London. The two women, seeking in excess of $1 million in damages, also accused the Jaguars of failing to supervise McManus and failing to create a safe work environment for the team's staff. The two former Jaguars employees will be represented by Tony Buzbee, an attorney who represented women who accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault.
The Commanders, who signed McManus to a one-year, $3.6 million deal back in March, expressed how seriously they take the allegations in a statement the day the lawsuit was filed—and their ensuing actions Sunday night seem to back up those words.
The Jaguars had said they are "looking into the matter" in a statement of their own.
Meanwhile, McManus's attorney, Brett Gallaway, said the following in a statement on Sunday night, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
McManus has appeared in 161 games in his career, converting on 81.4% of his field goal attempts and 97.2% of his extra points.