Commanders Respond to Cam Taylor-Britt's Pregame Trash Talk With Perfect Social Post
The Washington Commanders made a statement Monday night by dropping 38 points on the Cincinnati Bengals and picking up a win in primetime.
Jayden Daniels was outstanding in the victory, throwing the first two touchdowns of his career and completing all but two of his 23 pass attempts.
After the Commanders' offense had been on the receiving end of some sharp criticism from Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, they went out and put up the most points any team has scored against Cincinnati in the regular season since December of 2021.
Following the win, the team used Taylor-Britt's pregame remarks against him, quoting him in their victory post on X.
Not bad for a college offense, at all.
Taylor-Britt had been critical of Washington's offense leading up to the game, suggesting that they didn't make Daniels "do a lot" and called the group a "college offense" with Kliff Kingsbury running the show.
He ate those words Monday night, as Daniels threw two touchdown passes and ran in another while the Bengals' defense failed to force the Commanders to bring out the punt unit even a single time throughout the night.