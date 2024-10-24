The Commanders Scored a Touchdown vs. the Panthers on a Play Called 'Taylor Swift'
After over a year of musician Taylor Swift dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, you would think the Chiefs would have the market on Swift-related NFL phrases cornered.
You would be incorrect.
On Thursday morning, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury told reporters via Fox's Peter Schrager that the Commanders ran a play called "Taylor Swift" for a touchdown during their 40–7 victory over the Carolina Panthers Sunday.
The play was a short pass from quarterback Marcus Mariota to rookie tight end Ben Sinnott, which the Kansas State product housed for a three-yard touchdown that put his squad up 34–0.
Per Kingsbury via Sam Fortier of The Washington Post, Washington also has a play called Kelce.
The NFL may be a copycat league, but cribbing the name of an opponent and his girlfriend for a playcall is something else—and shouldn't the Commanders have a more regionally appropriate musical playcall, like "Wale" or "Fugazi?"