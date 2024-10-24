SI

The Commanders Scored a Touchdown vs. the Panthers on a Play Called 'Taylor Swift'

The musician has infiltrated the NFL's lexicon.

Patrick Andres

Taylor Swift has to love this.
After over a year of musician Taylor Swift dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, you would think the Chiefs would have the market on Swift-related NFL phrases cornered.

You would be incorrect.

On Thursday morning, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury told reporters via Fox's Peter Schrager that the Commanders ran a play called "Taylor Swift" for a touchdown during their 40–7 victory over the Carolina Panthers Sunday.

The play was a short pass from quarterback Marcus Mariota to rookie tight end Ben Sinnott, which the Kansas State product housed for a three-yard touchdown that put his squad up 34–0.

Per Kingsbury via Sam Fortier of The Washington Post, Washington also has a play called Kelce.

The NFL may be a copycat league, but cribbing the name of an opponent and his girlfriend for a playcall is something else—and shouldn't the Commanders have a more regionally appropriate musical playcall, like "Wale" or "Fugazi?"

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

