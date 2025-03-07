SI

Commanders to Release Two-Time Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen

The veteran will be one of the top interior defensive linemen on the market.

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen will be released.
The Washington Commanders are releasing two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 30-year-old Allen, an eight-year veteran, has made 108 starts over his career. He has made 401 combined tackles, including 241 solo. He's also tabbed 60 tackles for loss and 42.0 career sacks, including three last season.

His release clears $16.5 million against the salary cap for Washington when free agency opens on March 12.

As for Allen, he immediately becomes one of the top interior defensive linemen on the market.

