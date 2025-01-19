SI

Commanders Win Sets Up Unfortunate Cowboys NFC Championship Streak

Another depressing reminder of the Cowboys' shortcomings in the playoffs in the last three decades.

Madison Williams

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up for a game.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up for a game. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders booked a trip to the NFC championship game next Sunday by beating the No. 1-seed Detroit Lions, 45–31, on Saturday night. It'll be the first time Washington has reached the NFC championship since the 1991 season, which was the longest streak in the NFC.

Now that the Commanders have reached this playoff feat, a new team takes the unfortunate streak since last making an NFC championship, and it happens to be the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys haven't reached the conference title game since the 1995 season. Every other NFC team has reached the title game since 1996.

This is yet another depressing reminder of the Cowboys' shortcomings in the playoffs in the last three decades.

Maybe a new coach next season will make the Cowboys' playoff luck a bit better.

The Commanders are looking to head to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1991 season, where they beat the Buffalo Bills. Washington will face the winner of Sunday's Philadelphia Eagles–Los Angeles Rams divisional game next Sunday.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL