Commanders Win Sets Up Unfortunate Cowboys NFC Championship Streak
The Washington Commanders booked a trip to the NFC championship game next Sunday by beating the No. 1-seed Detroit Lions, 45–31, on Saturday night. It'll be the first time Washington has reached the NFC championship since the 1991 season, which was the longest streak in the NFC.
Now that the Commanders have reached this playoff feat, a new team takes the unfortunate streak since last making an NFC championship, and it happens to be the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys haven't reached the conference title game since the 1995 season. Every other NFC team has reached the title game since 1996.
This is yet another depressing reminder of the Cowboys' shortcomings in the playoffs in the last three decades.
Maybe a new coach next season will make the Cowboys' playoff luck a bit better.
The Commanders are looking to head to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1991 season, where they beat the Buffalo Bills. Washington will face the winner of Sunday's Philadelphia Eagles–Los Angeles Rams divisional game next Sunday.