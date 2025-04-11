PFF identifies the best Day 2 target for Commanders in NFL Draft
Like every team in the league, the NFL Draft is a time for the Washington Commanders to get better, but also to set the stage for future improvements as well.
Last year, the Commanders spent a Day 2 pick on tight end Ben Sinnott, who ended up playing less than 30 percent of the team's offensive snaps and was ultimately relegated to being the team's third tight end on the depth chart.
However, speaking to coaches and other players on the team, the future is bright for Sinnott in Washington and even if his first-year wasn't rich with production, he's still very much a part of why the team will succeed down the road.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron took to his big board to try and find Day 2 targets for all 32 NFL teams that might have the brightest futures, and landed on Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas for the Commanders.
"Washington's trade for Marshon Lattimore was a good start to revamping this secondary, but the unit still needs more attention. Thomas showcases natural movement skills and quick feet that allow him to mirror route breaks in press-man coverage," Cameron says.
Thomas has received some Day 1 projections and has been mocked in the first round of the NFL Draft.
If he's available when the second round begins it'll be somewhat of a surprise, and making it all the way down to No. 61 where the Commanders pick first on Day 2, even more so.
However, trades happen every year, and general manager Adam Peters has proven he's willing to play the game, so Washington may not need Thomas to fall to 61 if the right opportunities present themselves.
