Commanders draft second-best player at his position in new SI mock

The Washington Commanders are adding another weapon to their offense in the first round of a new mock draft from Sports Illustrated.

David Harrison

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have done a lot of work improving the offense around quarterback Jayden Daniels.

With a new left tackle and receiver added to the armory, the quarterback is likely to become a common name brought up in preseason MVP talks as he looks to lead the Commanders back to the playoffs in 2025.

Washington isn't looking to put it all on Daniels' shoulders, however, and if a recent Sports Illustrated mock draft proves accurate, those of North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton could help carry some of the workload.

North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton.
North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I believe Hampton is the second-best running back in this year’s draft class behind Ashton Jeanty and although the Commanders have other holes on the roster, this pick could put Washington’s offense over the top," Matt Brandon writes. "Hampton is extremely talented in between the tackles with great vision, solid pass protection skills, and is a monster once he gets the ball in space. With Jayden Daniels under center, Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel on the outside, and Hampton in the backfield, the Commanders would have one of the best offenses in the NFC."

David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

