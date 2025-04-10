Commanders draft second-best player at his position in new SI mock
The Washington Commanders have done a lot of work improving the offense around quarterback Jayden Daniels.
With a new left tackle and receiver added to the armory, the quarterback is likely to become a common name brought up in preseason MVP talks as he looks to lead the Commanders back to the playoffs in 2025.
Washington isn't looking to put it all on Daniels' shoulders, however, and if a recent Sports Illustrated mock draft proves accurate, those of North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton could help carry some of the workload.
"I believe Hampton is the second-best running back in this year’s draft class behind Ashton Jeanty and although the Commanders have other holes on the roster, this pick could put Washington’s offense over the top," Matt Brandon writes. "Hampton is extremely talented in between the tackles with great vision, solid pass protection skills, and is a monster once he gets the ball in space. With Jayden Daniels under center, Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel on the outside, and Hampton in the backfield, the Commanders would have one of the best offenses in the NFC."
