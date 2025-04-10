Commanders’ Jayden Daniels set to join NFL QB legends at special event
The Washington Commanders have already been extremely active this offseason, making splash trades and free-agent signings as they look to hunt down the Philadelphia Eagles as the best team in the NFC.
Once the NFL draft passes, teams will start to gear up for rookie minicamp and OTAs before getting into the thick of training camp before the 2025 season begins. As with every year, the NFL hosts events leading up to the season, and Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels will be highlighted in a panel for Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 called "The QB Playbook".
Daniels will be joined by fellow young standout quarterback C.J. Stroud and legends such as John Elway and Dan Marino to discuss lessons that they learned throughout their career.
The event is put on by Fanatics who has become the NFL's source for apparel and merchandise and will feature a host of sports figures and icons from the present and past from the Javits Center in New York City from June 20-22.
Outside of the panels, fans who buy tickets will also have a slew of other opportunities including autograph signings, photo ops, merchandise, and collectibles.
Daniels, albeit just out of his rookie season, will be centered on during the panel to talk about his football journey from playing at Arizona State, transferring to LSU, winning the Heisman, and being taken second overall in the draft with plenty in between.
Daniels is coming off a tremendous rookie season that saw him win the NFL's Rookie of the Year award and will be looking to utilize his new teammates this upcoming season to build off a surprising trip to the NFC Championship for the Commanders.
