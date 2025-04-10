Tress Way credits Commanders brotherhood for team's success
When you think about the Washington Commanders last season, one word comes to mind: brotherhood. When Tress Way reflected on what makes this team feel like a true brotherhood, it wasn't just the practices or the game plans. It was the downtime, too.
Speaking candidly on The John Keim Report podcast, Way emphasized that the Commanders' new facilities—specifically the players' lounge—have played a meaningful role in building the camaraderie fans see on the field.
"That's the stuff that I don't know that you could pinpoint that shows up on the wins and loss column," he said. "There's a lot of things that go into a win and a loss. I could guarantee you it doesn't hurt. It only helps." The players' lounge became a point of connection for most players. Whether they were playing Xbox or exchanging family stories, it gave teammates a chance to chill and unwind. According to Way, such moments have created bonds far beyond football.
"The facilities [are] being built to just 24/7 build camaraderie, build a bond, build a trust within one another within the organization. And so I think it's pretty evident if you get to spend a season there."
But the difference isn't just the new couches or flat screens. It's the new leadership, too. Way credits head coach Dan Quinn's humble yet competitive approach as a major reason this Commanders squad is one of the closest-knit teams he's ever been part of.
"I think that DQ's humble approach of full-send competitiveness into every single game, hyper-focused on what we do, made it so free to go play," he said. "At no point did he ever get up there and be like, 'We're going to go beat this team by 30.' I love his line. He always says, 'I don't care if it's four quarters, five quarters, or if it goes all the way to the parking lot—we're just going to keep fighting the whole time.'"
As the longest-tenured player on the team, Way has seen the ups and downs of the franchise. And Quinn's mindset, he says, has been one of the most freeing things he's experienced since arriving in Washington.
"That frees you up as a player to not have an expectancy other than the play right in front of you and to just cut it loose," Way said. "And it's very empowering."
Way also gave props to general manager Adam Peters for bringing in players who fit the culture Quinn is cultivating. "That marriage of that mindset and then how AP is willing to go out and pinpoint guys and bring guys in to build a roster the Way that he did… you look around and you see why guys are close."
Coming from a veteran like Way, who's seen plenty of locker rooms, this one feels different. Special. Not just because of wins and losses—but because of the brotherhood they've built along the Way.
