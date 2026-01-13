Why Jonathan Gannon is the perfect 'redemption' hire for Commanders defense

The Washington Commanders limped their way through the 2025 season, and with their season now over, they are beginning to gear up for the 2026 offseason.

While free agency and the NFL Draft will be key for the Commanders, they have also begun to examine their coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has parted ways with the franchise after two seasons, and Washington has also let go of defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., following head coach Dan Quinn's decision to take over play-calling duties for the unit, which was struggling.

With Whitt Jr. no longer with the organization, the Commanders are doing their due diligence in finding his replacement. The search is fully underway, and former Arizona Cardinals' head coach Jonathan Gannon is set to interview for the open role in Washington this week.

Gannon's tenure as the head coach of the Cardinals didn't go according to plan, with a record of 15-36 across his three seasons. However, he is still thought of as one of the better defensive strategists in the league.

Spending time as an assistant with the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, and Atlanta Falcons, Gannon crash landed on the scene as the defensive coordinator with the Commanders' NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, from 2021 to 2022.

Recreating the 'Sack Sack City' magic

He led the Eagles to a top-ten defense in both seasons, with the best season coming during their run to the Super Bowl in 2022, when he led the unit to the second-best total defense and the league-leader in sacks with 70.

The Commanders desperately need help on defense, and Gannon would seemingly be an upgrade here, allowing Quinn to use his coaching abilities elsewhere. Gannon brings proven results from his time as a DC, showing the ability to develop players with a track record of getting more from less.

Schematic fit: The 'balanced attack'

His acumen for being strong against the run and being able to conjure a strong pass rush would provide the Commanders with a balanced attack on the defensive side of the ball. His ability to not stick with one scheme or personnel profile allows Gannon to tailor his schemes to the roster and play multiple when the occasion calls for it.

While he is a risk with major upside, his earlier success with the Eagles shows he can build a tough, aggressive, NFL-level defense as the Commanders bet on his defensive scheme expertise, pass rush and coverage structure, and adaptability to help turn things around.

