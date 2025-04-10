Tress Way's return to the Commanders came in a moment packed with emotion
For Washington Commanders punter Tress Way, the 2024 season was unlike any other. The team went on a surprising 12-5 run and made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game. But even after such a successful season, Way wasn’t sure what his future with the franchise looked like.
On The John Keim Report podcast, the veteran punter—who’s been with the team since 2014 after being claimed off waivers—opened up about entering the final year of his contract and facing free agency for the first time in his career.
“I’ve never been in that position… going into the last year of your deal, and after that season is done, being an unrestricted free agent… what happens next?” Way said. “Man, that was kind of a crazy circumstance.” That uncertainty lingered. With a new regime in place—head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters—Way didn’t know if his time in Washington had come to an end.
But then, everything changed for him.
“I walked in to see DQ and AP and just didn’t know what was going to happen,” Way recalled. “They actually told me to my face right there that they were going to bring me back.”
That moment hit Way hard.
“I consider myself to be one of the tougher punters out there… I cried my eyes out,” he admitted. “I was very, very thankful and just overwhelmed… just to get a chance to come back.”
Way’s emotion is understandable, especially in a league where new leadership often means a new roster. Being a veteran doesn’t guarantee a spot when your contract expires.
“One of the things that you have to respect about the NFL is… at the end of the day, they’re going to take the guys that they believe can keep moving the team forward,” he said. “You just don’t ever know if you are that guy… and I really wanted to be that guy.”
For Way, staying with the Commanders wasn’t about comfort—it was about continuing to stay with a team that he believed is building something special. He called the 2024 season “special,” pointing out the dramatic culture shift and the energy brought in by the new staff.
“I just enjoyed it so much and wanted to be a part of what was going to happen… and keep happening,” he said. “It was just out of sheer desire… and relief.”
Now back with the Commanders, Way continues to show he brings more than just a powerful leg. When asked about an unexpected pass he threw during a game—a trick play that may have helped seal his return—Way laughed and said, “I think it didn’t hurt.”
READ MORE: Commanders icon’s son being recruited by Deion Sanders
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Cowboys sign former Commanders OL who recently retired
• Commanders get Benjamin St-Juste replacement in latest mock draft
• Commanders add SEC pass rusher in latest mock draft