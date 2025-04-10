Could the Commanders make a move for elite Steelers pass rusher?
The Washington Commanders could soon find themselves at the center of the NFL rumor mill following a cryptic social media post from Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt.
The Commanders, who are in the midst of a defensive overhaul, may see a potential opportunity brewing — one worth watching closely.
Washington has the resources, need, and leadership to make a bold move if Watt is indeed hinting at a change of scenery.
On his Instagram account, Watt posted a photo of himself in his Steelers uniform, holding up two fingers. No caption. No context. No other posts on his story or main account as of Wednesday night. While it could be meaningless, social media has long been a space where athletes send signals — sometimes clear, sometimes cryptic — about their future.
In Watt’s case, the photo has ignited speculation. Is it a peace sign? A subtle nod to a possible departure? Or just a reflective moment? Whatever the intent, it has opened the door to conversation.
If Watt is even remotely available, Washington should be first in line. The team with a huge need for new pass rushers, and a fresh front office led by GM Adam Peters, the Commanders have both the cap space and draft capital to swing big. Watt would immediately become the centerpiece of new head coach Dan Quinn’s defense, bringing elite pass-rushing ability and veteran leadership to a unit in need of both.
Of course, prying Watt from Pittsburgh wouldn’t be easy. The Steelers rarely part ways with cornerstone players, and the price tag would likely be steep. But if Watt’s post signals deeper discontent, Washington is uniquely positioned to pounce.
For now, the post is just a photo. But in today’s NFL, that might be all it takes to spark a blockbuster.
