Commanders urged to add game-changing RB alongside Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders are two weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft, where they will look to improve their team in a number of different areas.
Though running back may not be the most pressing need for the Commanders, they could look to add North Carolina star Omarion Hampton, who could be taken as early as the first round.
Hampton to the Commanders?
"Don't overlook the Commanders when considering teams that might take advantage of a deep running back class," Ballentine writes.
"Giving Brian Robinson Jr. a second contract shouldn't be enticing after three years of nearly identical production. Austin Ekeler was a fine change-of-pace option last season, but he'll be 30 years old this season.
"All of a sudden, it's clear that a functional running back duo could be too old and expensive to take into 2026.
"Omarion Hampton is the 10th overall player on our big board, but he could fall all the way to the Commanders at No. 29 due to his position. It might not be the most conventional use of resources, but Hampton could do serious damage as the lead back in an offense that also features Jayden Daniels as a rushing threat."
Hampton will hear his name called during the NFL Draft, which takes place from April 24-26.
