Commanders could sign record-breaking quarterback after NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders don't need a quarterback after taking Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick last season, but they may be looking for someone to add to the depth at the position.
ESPN writer Ben Solak believes Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who holds the FBS record for most touchdown passes, could be a fit for the Commanders in undrafted free agency.
Gabriel to the Commanders?
"Gabriel leaves college as one of the most productive passers in NCAA history, but he does not project as an NFL passer," Solak writes. "He's 5-11 and does not have the movement traits or arm talent of Bryce Young or Kyler Murray. Gabriel has a quick release and fast eyes, so he could work in college-inspired offenses like those in Washington (Kliff Kingsbury) or potentially Las Vegas (Chip Kelly)."
Gabriel would also get a chance to learn from Marcus Mariota, who both went to Hawaii and attended the University of Oregon, so that further connects the two sides to a deal.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26.
