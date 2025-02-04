Cooper Kupp Stunningly Announces Rams Intend to Trade Him 'Immediately'
The Los Angeles Rams will be moving on from veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp this offseason, according to a social media post from Kupp himself.
Kupp took to social media on Monday to break the news, sharing a heartfelt message about his impending departure from the organization.
"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA," Kupp wrote.
"Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember. I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us. 2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys.. But coming for it all."
Kupp, a former third-round pick out of Eastern Washington, has played his entire eight-year career with the Rams. He made his lone Pro Bowl appearance in 2021, when he recorded one of the greatest individual seasons by a wide receiver in league history, making 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns en route to winning Super Bowl MVP.
In 2024, Kupp appeared in 12 games and had 67 catches, 710 yards and five touchdowns. He's not played in more than 12 games in any season since '21, having been slowed down by injuries. He'll be 32 next season, and it seems he no longer fits into the team's plans going forward.
Kupp is due to make $20 million in 2025, including a $12.5 million base salary and $7.5 million roster bonus, and $19.85 million in 2026, after which he'll hit free agency.