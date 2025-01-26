Cooper Kupp Looked Totally Different on NFL Pregame Show After Shaving His Beard
Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams had their playoff run cut short last week after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
But while his team was no longer in the running for the Super Bowl, Kupp still had some work to do this weekend before the conference championship games, appearing as a guest on the NFL Network’s pregame show.
That said, many fans at home might not have initially realized it was Kupp on their television screens, as he had trimmed his beard so short as to make him nearly unrecognizable.
After playing through the season with one of the thickest beards in the NFL, Kupp’s tight trim was quite a shock.
Looking good Coop!
In addition to showing off his new face, Kupp also provided some analysis ahead of the conference championship games.
Kupp could most definitely have a future in broadcasting if he wants one after his playing career. And if he doesn’t, there’s a good chance that Dollar Shave Club has already reached out about a deal.