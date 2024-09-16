Cooper Kupp Out For 'Extended Period' As Rams Injury Woes Get Worse
Cooper Kupp won't be in the Los Angeles Rams' lineup any time soon, according to head coach Sean McVay.
On Monday, McVay said Kupp would miss "an extended period of time" and that he is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve. Kupp has an ankle injury, which is at least his fourth ankle issue since 2022. If he were placed on injured reserve he would be out until at least Week 8.
The 31-year-old Kupp has dealt with injures over the past three seasons since his incredible 2021 campaign. That season he caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns as he won NFL Offensive Player of the Year and helped lead the Rams to a win in Super Bowl LVI. He has been limited to 23 games in the two-plus seasons since and has 152 receptions for 1,696 yards and 12 touchdowns in that time.
Kupp is the latest in a long line of key players to suffer injuries for the 0–2 Rams. Fellow wideout Puka Nacua is already on injured reserve with a knee issue he can't seem to shake. Meanwhile, LA has already placed offensive linemen KT Leveston, Steve Avila, and Joe Noteboom on injured reserve, while guard Jonah Jackson aggravated a shoulder injury on Sunday and is a candidate for injured reserve.
The Rams' defense hasn't escaped the injury bug either. tackle Larrell Murchison and cornerbacks Darious Williams, Derion Kendrick and Tre Tomlinson are all already on injured reserve, while safety John Johnson is likely set to join them.
This has rapidly turned into a really ugly season for the Rams. They have suffered road losses the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals to open the season and will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. At this point an 0–3 start appears likely.