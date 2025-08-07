Cooper Rush's First Pass Attempt of Preseason With Ravens Was Instantly Picked off
The Ravens and Colts got their preseason matchup underway Thursday night, and it was former Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush leading the Baltimore offense onto the field for the first drive of the game.
Unfortunately for Rush and the Ravens, the drive wasn't long-lived. Rush's first pass attempt of the game, and the second play from scrimmage for Baltimore, was intercepted by Indianapolis cornerback Alex Johnson.
That's certainly not an ideal start to his life with his new team. Rush was attempting to find wide receiver Dayton Wade who was running a fade route out of the slot. Wade was battling with Jackson for position and fell to the ground, enabling the Colts cornerback to make a play.
Officials reviewed the play and determined it was pass interference against the Ravens, and as such, the interception was confirmed.
Rush signed with the Ravens on a two-year, $6.2 million deal this offseason. He's made 14 starts in his career and has thrown 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 60.7% of his passes.