Ravens Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback to Backup Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson will have a new backup in 2025.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler, the Baltimore Ravens are signing long-time Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush. It's a two-year, $12.2 million contract that includes $4.2 million guaranteed.
Rush signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has spent the majority of his NFL career with the club. After an offseason stint with the New York Giants in 2020, Rush returned to Dallas that October and has served as Dak Prescott's primary backup ever since. He started eight games last season in place of the injured Prescott in 2024, going 4-4 while throwing for 1,844 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.
Rush, 31, will now work alongside Baltimore's perennial MVP candidate in Jackson while leaving the Cowboys without a backup plan for Prescott. Options to replace him in Dallas include free agent Trey Lance and practice squad member Will Grier, both of whom worked with the team last season.