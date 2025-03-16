SI

Ravens Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback to Backup Lamar Jackson

Dallas is now without a primary backup to Dak Prescott.

Mike Kadlick

Rush has spent the vast majority of his eight-year NFL career with the Cowboys.
Lamar Jackson will have a new backup in 2025.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler, the Baltimore Ravens are signing long-time Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush. It's a two-year, $12.2 million contract that includes $4.2 million guaranteed.

Rush signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has spent the majority of his NFL career with the club. After an offseason stint with the New York Giants in 2020, Rush returned to Dallas that October and has served as Dak Prescott's primary backup ever since. He started eight games last season in place of the injured Prescott in 2024, going 4-4 while throwing for 1,844 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.

Rush, 31, will now work alongside Baltimore's perennial MVP candidate in Jackson while leaving the Cowboys without a backup plan for Prescott. Options to replace him in Dallas include free agent Trey Lance and practice squad member Will Grier, both of whom worked with the team last season.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

