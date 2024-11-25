Cooper Rush Lands On Cowboys' Injury Report Ahead of Thanksgiving Game vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys will be playing on a short week of rest in Week 13 when they take the field on Thursday for their annual Thanksgiving game.
Ahead of the mid-week matchup against the New York Giants, the Cowboys released an estimated injury report after Monday's walkthrough practice, and there were quite a few players dealing with injuries.
Among them was quarterback Cooper Rush, who has taken over the starting role amid the absence of Dak Prescott. Rush was listed as a limited participant on Monday while dealing with a knee injury, something which could potentially impact his availability for Thursday's game.
Of course, Monday's session was just a walkthrough, so Rush's participation status was merely an estimate of what he'd have been able to do during a standard practice. His status during Tuesday's practice will certainly be worth monitoring.
If Rush isn't able to play through the knee injury on Thursday, it's likely that Trey Lance would be in position to start under center in Dallas. Lance has featured in two games for the Cowboys this season. He saw the field briefly during their win over the Washington Commanders in Week 12, but did not attempt a pass. As for Rush, he threw two touchdown passes and zero interceptions during the game, completing a season-high 75% of his passes.