Cordarrelle Patterson Headbutt Fox Camera After TD, and Tom Brady Absolutely Loved It
Heck yeah.
You don't see this every day.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson had a wild touchdown grab in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens, a catch so seemingly impossible that even the commentators had reservations about it.
But hey, a score's a score, and Patterson celebrated the TD by ... headbutting the camera?
Tom Brady loved it, while Kevin Burkhardt seemed slightly confused. Watch that moment below:
The Steelers are currently playing for the AFC North title, while the Ravens are playing for a playoff berth. Baltimore led 31–17 at the start of the fourth quarter.
