Country Music Star Lainey Wilson Engaged to Former Steelers QB

Congratulations are in order for these two.

Brigid Kennedy

Lainey Wilson performs on Saturday, June 8, 2024.
Lainey Wilson performs on Saturday, June 8, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
Country music star Lainey Wilson, 32, is engaged to former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges, 28, the pair announced on Instagram on Wednesday night.

The couple shared the news in a joint post captioned "4x4xU forever," a reference to Wilson's song "4x4xU."

Hodges and Wilson revealed their relationship in May of 2023, but actually started dating in 2021, per People. The country star is fresh off a performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, during which she honored late music legend Quincy Jones.

Hodges, also known by his nickname "Duck," played a total of eight games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2019-20 season, throwing for a total of 1,063 yards, five touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He remained on the team's practice squad in 2020 before a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. He retired from pro football in 2022.

