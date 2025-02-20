Cowboys All-Pro Guard Zack Martin Plans to Retire After 11 NFL Seasons
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin plans to retire from the NFL, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
Martin had a big choice ahead of him this offseason as he was set to become a free agent if he didn't re-sign with the Cowboys. In the end, he chose to retire after spending all 11 of his NFL seasons in Dallas.
Martin was a seven-time first team All-Pro member, which is tied for the most by an offensive guard alongside Pro Football Hall of Famers Randall McDaniel and John Hannah. Martin was also named to the Pro Bowl nine times in that span.
The 2014 first-round pick played college ball at Notre Dame from 2010 to '14. Martin was named the MVP of the Pinstripe Bowl in 2013, becoming the first offensive lineman to do so since Jay Huffman in 1959.
Martin will go down as one of the greatest offensive linemen of his generation. If he officially retires this offseason, Martin will be eligible to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2030.