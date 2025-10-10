Cowboys Announce Former Pro Bowl Running Back Is Out for the Season
The Cowboys' running back corps has taken an unexpected hit.
Dallas is moving Miles Sanders to the injured reserve with ankle and knee injuries and he will miss the rest of the season, Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas via Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.
The surprise move comes amid low usage for Sanders, who has rushed for 117 yards on 20 carries for one touchdown in four games this year.
Sanders—a second-round pick in 2019 out of Penn State—is just three years removed from a Pro Bowl appearance in 2022. That year, as the lead back for an NFC champion Eagles team, he ran for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The Pittsburgh native inked a deal with the Panthers in March 2023, but struggled to recapture his '22 magic amid general offensive struggles for Carolina and multiple injuries.
The Cowboys are scheduled to play Sanders's old team, the Panthers, on Sunday in Charlotte.