Cowboys Announce Plans to Honor Marshawn Kneeland
Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
The Cowboys will be honoring late defensive end Marshawn Kneeland over the remainder of the 2025 season after he died by suicide last Thursday at the age of 24.
Dallas was on their bye week at the time of Kneeland’s death, and will pay tribute to the second-year Cowboy as they return to the field this week and the rest of the season. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Kneeland’s teammates will decide on the final design for helmet decals that they will wear throughout the remainder of the year in honor of Kneeland.
Along with the decals, the Cowboys will wear T-shirts that pay tribute to Kneeland prior to their next two games against the Raiders on Nov. 16 and the Eagles on Nov. 23. Their game against the Eagles will be their first at home since Kneeland’s death, and the team plans to hold a moment of silence and video tribute for Kneeland. Per Jon Machota of The Athletic, Kneeland’s family and girlfriend are expected to be in attendance for the Cowboys-Eagles game.
The NFL also paid tribute to Kneeland by holding a moment of silence for him before every game in Week 10.
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones became the first member of the team’s front office to speak publicly on Kneeland’s death, telling 105.3 The Fan on Monday, “We’re just going to miss him so much.”
“Any time you get news like that, obviously it’s like a hole going through [your heart],” Jones said. “Just heartbroken. I certainly was hoping that wasn’t the case. … It’s just heartbreaking and tragic. It’s the worst thing you can imagine.”