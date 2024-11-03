SI

Cowboys Bench Ezekiel Elliott vs. Falcons for Being 'Distracted' This Season

The Cowboys announced the running back would be inactive for Week 9.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball to running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball to running back Ezekiel Elliott. / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
More information regarding running back Ezekiel Elliott not traveling with the Dallas Cowboys this weekend to face the Atlanta Falcons has come out.

In his first season back with the Cowboys after a one-year stint with the New England Patriots, Elliott has been "distracted," NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Sunday. He's often tardy to practices and meetings, and he's missed three team meetings. His absence at Friday's meeting was apparently the "final straw."

The Cowboys and Elliott agreed that it was best for the running back not to travel with the team to Atlanta. It's unknown when Elliott is expected to play with the team again.

Through seven games this season, Elliott has rushed for 149 yards on 48 carries. He's scored two touchdowns. These are relatively low numbers compared to his previous seven seasons in Dallas. His stats place him under running back Rico Dowdle, who has 246 rushing yards.

