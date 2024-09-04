Cowboys' Brandin Cooks Has Strong Words for Doubters of Quarterback Dak Prescott
Throughout his well-traveled career, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks has played with some of the NFL's great quarterbacks—the New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees, the New England Patriots' Tom Brady, the Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff, and others. When a wide receiver with that kind of quarterback pedigree speaks, it is wise to listen—and on Wednesday, Cooks offered a blistering defense of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
"It's blasphemy. It's unbelievable," Cooks said of criticism leveled toward Prescott via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "The guy shows up every year, year in and year out. Putting up numbers, leading his team. He can't do it all by himself."
Prescott has made three Pro Bowls and led the NFL in touchdown passes in 2023. However, he has only two playoff wins to his name.
"Us players around (Dak) also got to step up. So when we hear that disrespect, I take that personally, and as his teammates, we should take that personally because, at the end of the day, somebody has got to be able to help him get over that hump so we can go win one," Cooks said.
Dallas is scheduled to open its season on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.