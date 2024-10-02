SI

Cowboys' Brandin Cooks Out for At Least Week 5 With Unusual Knee Issue

Dallas will be down a veteran receiver for at least a week.

Sep 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) runs the ball past Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

As the Dallas Cowboys seek to build on their 20–15 victory over the New York Giants last week, they have reportedly received unfortunate news about one of their wide receivers.

Veteran Cowboys wideout Brandin Cooks has developed an infection in his right knee after undergoing a procedure on it in New York, according to a Wednesday morning report from Todd Archer of ESPN.

Per Archer, that infection will cost Cooks Dallas's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday—and potentially more games after that.

Cooks, 31, had one catch for 16 yards against the Giants. He has nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown this season.

The Oregon State product has led a consistent and durable career to date, topping the 1,000-yard mark on six different occasions. He has played in 16 or more games in six of his 11 seasons.

At 2-2, the Cowboys sit one game behind the Washington Commanders in the NFC East division race.

