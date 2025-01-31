Cowboys Bringing in Cardinals Offensive Line Coach As OC Under Brian Schottenheimer
The Dallas Cowboys now have both coordinator spots filled under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
On Friday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the Cowboys are hiring Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams as their new offensive coordinator. That comes a few days after Dallas brought on former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus as their new defensive coordinator.
Adams has been the Cardinals' offensive line coach since 2023 and has produced excellent results. In 2024, Arizona only allowed 30 sacks (fifth-least in the NFL), and 180 pressures (third-least in the league). Additionally, over the past two seasons, the Cardinals are third in rushing yards and second in yards per carry (5.2).
After starting as a graduate assistant at Boise State in 2005, Adams spent his first 13 years as a coach at the college level. Beginning in 2019, he spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts as an assistant offensive line coach then a tight ends coach before moving to Arizona in 2023.
Schottenheimer will continue calling plays as the Cowboys' head coach, so the addition of Adams makes a lot of sense for the franchise.