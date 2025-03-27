Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Had Blunt Response to NFL Banning a Signature Celebration
The NFL sent an updated report of the league's rules to all 32 teams this week. Among the new rules is that the "nose wipe" celebration is now considered "unsportsmanlike conduct" and will result in a 15-yard penalty when performed by any player. The NFL has deemed the "nose wipe" a "violent gesture," resulting in the league deciding to now penalize the celebration.
“Any violent gesture, which shall include but not be limited to a throat slash, simulation firing or brandishing a gun, or using the ‘nose wipe’ gesture, or any act that is sexually suggestive or offensive," the rules stated, via ESPN's Ben Solak.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has done the "nose wipe" celebration on multiple occasions after making plays for his team, did not seem happy with the NFL's choice to ban the celebration.
"Smh, i have plenty in mind," Lamb wrote on X.
The NFL has previously received pushback for banning and/or penalizing certain celebrations, so much so that the league even eased up on some of their stricter celebration policies back in 2017. This time around though, the NFL is taking a harsher approach to one of Lamb's regular celebrations and will be penalizing the move from now on.