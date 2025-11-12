Cowboys Coach Reflects on the Late Marshawn Kneeland’s Life in Emotional Statement
Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
Both the NFL and the Cowboys continue to mourn the tragic loss of Marshawn Kneeland, who died last week at the age of 24.
Dallas was on a bye in Week 10, making Wednesday the first time coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed the media since Kneeland’s death. Before taking questions at his midweek press conference, Schottenheimer took a moment to reflect on Kneeland’s life.
“I’d like to take a few moments and offer my condolences to Marshawn’s family, Catalina—his girlfriend," said Schottenheimer. "We had an opportunity last night to celebrate Marshawn’s life, tell some stories, share, laugh, cry. Marshawn loved the words, ‘One Love,’ so we talked a lot about love, as we grieve. I had a chance to really share a couple of things that I’ll miss the most about Marshawn. Those top couple things [were] he had the most playful spirit of any young man I’ve been around, his smile could take your knees. And in terms of him as an athlete, no one had a better motor than him.”
“My heart is heavy,” the coach continued. “Our team’s heart is heavy. We don’t move on, but we do move forward.”
Schottenheimer also revealed that the team has started the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund so that they can support his girlfriend, Catalina, who is pregnant.
“We want to make sure she’s taken care of and the baby’s taken care of for the rest of their lives.”
A link to the fund can be found here.
The Frisco Police Department released a statement late last week, revealing that Kneeland died by apparent suicide. The 24-year-old was selected by the Cowboys out of Western Michigan with the 56th pick (second round) in the 2024 NFL draft. He started four games over two seasons, logging 26 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, one sack, and a defensive touchdown off a blocked punt in Week 9's Monday Night Football loss to the Cardinals.