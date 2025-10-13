Amazing Stat Shows Just How Much Dak Prescott's Great Play is Being Wasted
Dak Prescott once again posted MVP-caliber play on Sunday. And the Cowboys once again squandered it.
Prescott completed 25 of his 34 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns while avoiding turnovers, but it wasn't enough as Dallas suffered a three-point loss at the hands of the Panthers. This comes a week after the veteran quarterback found the end zone four times in a win over the Jets and two weeks after he was similarly spectacular with four total touchdowns and no turnovers in a tie against the Packers.
So there is some good news for the Cowboys and also some real reason for frustration. Adding some interesting context to the situation is this stat from ESPN's Todd Archer, who covers the team.
Now, the tie is doing a lot of work in making this three-game stretch non-winning. But this also means that no quarterback over the past 75 yards has been as productive and lost two of three.
Still, Prescott kept the focus on his own unit's shortcomings after the Carolina loss.
"If we don't score, last thing I'm going is being frustrated at the defense," he said. "That's my problem, somebody on offense, or something that we didn't do better."
Putting up 40 and 37-point performances should be enough to win in the NFL. Sunday's 27-point effort isn't always going to cut it. And if there's a place to be critical, it's that Dallas' offense was only able to muster a field goal in a 10-point second half.