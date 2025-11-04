Cowboys Defender Blocked Cardinals Punt With His Face for Most Improbable Touchdown
The Cowboys needed momentum in the worst way as they took on the Cardinals during this week’s edition of Monday Night Football.
Dallas’ struggling defense was carved up by Arizona’s star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the first half, as he made six catches for 80 yards and an ankle-breaking touchdown. After a turnover on downs following a decision to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the four-yard line in the first quarter, Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson coughed up a costly fumble as the offense started to hum on a second-quarter drive.
Luckily for Dallas, their defense was able to hold the Cardinals on their following drive and force a punt after five plays and 12 yards. The swing Dallas needed came on special teams, as defensive end Sam Williams got through the line and blocked Pat O’Donnell’s punt.
Williams’s burst through the line gave him all the space he needed to make the big play and the ball went directly off his face mask and was sent the other way. A sea of Cowboys chased the ball into the end zone, where rusher Marshawn Kneeland jumped on the ball for his team’s first points of the night. Check out the wild play below:
The ball slowed as it skipped through the end zone, staying in bounds for an easy six. If it rolled out of the back of the end zone, the Cowboys would have just gotten a safety.
That’s a different way to use your head on the field.
On Arizona’s next drive, the Cowboys let up another score and went into the break trailing 17-7.