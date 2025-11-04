Cowboys Defensive Line Depth Chart After Landing Quinnen Williams in Blockbuster
The Cowboys pulled off a huge stunner before the 2025 NFL trade deadline, landing All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the Jets. It is a move that will completely reshape the team’s defense.
Dallas sent a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith to the Jets for Williams, who has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last three seasons. The No. 3 pick from the 2019 NFL draft is one of the best run defenders in the NFL.
Williams is under contract for two more seasons after signing a four-year, $96 million extension with the Jets in July of 2023. The deal included $66 million in guarantees and carries an average annual value of $24 million. If Williams plays to his potential that’s a steal.
After trading Micah Parsons to the Packers before the season, the Cowboys’ front seven has been a mess. The pass rush hasn’t consistently gotten home, and they miss Parsons’s playmaking ability. Williams won’t be a direct replacement for the departed Parsons, but he will up the talent along the line in a major way.
Sam Williams and Dante Fowler Jr. are currently the team’s starting edge rushers, with Donovan Ezeiruaku, Marshawn Kneeland, James Houston, and Jadeveon Clowney backing them up. On the interior, Osa Odighizuwa and Kenny Clark as the starters, with Solomon Thomas and Jay Toia in reserve.
Cowboys depth chart after adding Quinnen Williams
Things will change along the line for the Cowboys after trading for Williams. Their new projected depth chart is below.
Position
Starter
Second String
Third String
Defensive End
Sam Williams
Marshawn Kneeland
James Houston
Defensive End
Dante Fowler Jr.
Jadeveon Clowney
Donovan Ezeiruaku
Defensive Tackle
Quinnen Williams
Osa Odighizuwa
Solomon Thomas
Defensive Tackle
Kenny Clark
Solomon Thomas
Jay Toia
On the season, Williams carries an overall grade from Pro Football Focus of 79.7, and a run defense grade of 90.8. His overall grade is a huge improvement over Odighizuwa (60.4) and Kenny Clark (62.2). We’ve put Clark as Williams’s co-starter here, but he and Odighizuwa will almost certainly both see a lot of action.
This trade works for the Cowboys now and into the future. While they did surrender two high draft picks and a backup defensive tackle to get Williams, if he plays to his potential the deal will be more than worth it.