Cowboys Discussing Potential Micah Parsons Trade Amid Contract Talks, NFL Insiders Say
The Dallas Cowboys have publicly said they plan to retain linebacker Micah Parsons, one of the NFL's top defensive players who is set to sign a lucrative second contract this offseason. Privately, however, they've discussed the concept of trading the 25-year-old superstar.
Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Sunday there have "at least been some internal discussions about whether to pay Parsons or trade him for a king's ransom" in Dallas.
Parsons is currently set to make $24 million on his fifth-year option in 2025, although the vast majority of superstars who receive that fifth-year on their rookie year wind up signing a long-term deal before it takes effect. Parsons is set to hit unrestricted free agency in '26.
Parsons would certainly net Dallas a king's ransom if he hit the market, perhaps even more than Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who recently requested a trade from the franchise. Parsons has 52.5 sacks across his first four NFL seasons, clearing double-digits each year to go along with three All-Pro selections and four Pro Bowl nods.
Spotrac estimates Parsons's annual contract value at over $30 million per year. However, he has floated the idea of taking a more team-friendly deal in order to help the Cowboys compete.
“It would be nice to be surrounded by good players," Parsons said in December. "Players are going to help you win championships. I want to keep as many guys as possible. … I want to work with them as much as possible.
“I don’t need $40 million per year. I need to be somewhere where I can have a lake house," he added.
He doubled down on the idea in the wake of Garrett's trade request, saying he'd take less money if it would help facilitate a trade for the Browns star.
For Dallas, giving Parsons up doesn't line up with what they believe is a championship window, given the recent deals handed out to quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Of course, with all three of these players, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys front office have waited until the last moment and have been backed into a corner in which they've had to pay top dollar to retain their stars, making it more difficult to surround them with a championship-caliber roster.