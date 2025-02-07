SI

Micah Parsons Says He'd Take Pay Cut to Make Cowboys Trade for Myles Garrett Happen

The Browns star has requested a trade. Could the Cowboys be a destination?

Mike McDaniel

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons would love to see his team make a run at Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons would love to see his team make a run at Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett requested a trade from the franchise this offseason as he seeks an opportunity to make playoff runs and pursue a Super Bowl title while he is still in his prime.

While it is too early to tell where Garrett could land, Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons hopes that his team is in the mix to land the superstar.

Parsons dove into the possibility on radio row in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

"He earned it," Parsons said of Garrett's call to request a trade. "I'd like to see him in Dallas. I don't know if we've got the money for him."

When asked if he's be willing to take a pay cut in his upcoming contract negotiations to bring Garrett aboard, Parsons didn't hesitate.

"Oh, 100%," Parsons said confidently. "Would he take less too? We definitely need to make that happen."

Because of financial reasons, it's unlikely that there will be a Parsons-Garrett duo with the Cowboys, but if Jerry Jones ever pulled it off, Dallas would have one of the scariest pass rush duos in recent memory.

Dare to dream, Cowboys fans.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL