Cowboys-Eagles Brawl Leads to Multiple Ejections in Final Minutes of Blowout
Things got ugly at the end of the rivalry matchup between Philly and Dallas.
The Philadelphia Eagles blew out the rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 on Sunday to clinch the NFC East title. But things got ugly at the end of the big victory for Philly.
The Eagles punted the ball away to the Cowboys just ahead of the two-minute warning while winning, 41-7. After the punt, Eagles safety Sydney Brown got into a tussle with two Cowboys players in the end zone. Brown wound up slamming Cowboys cornerback Troy Pride to the ground as the fight spilled into the tunnel. It was quite the scene and caused a big scrum between both rosters.
As noted above, Brown was thrown out on the Philly side. For Dallas, Pride and Jalen Brooks were ejected.
The blood still runs hot in this NFC East rivalry.
