Cowboys Ensure Micah Parsons Won’t Play for Eagles With Condition in Packers Trade
Although Micah Parsons’s four-year tenure with the Cowboys came to a messy close, Jerry Jones ensured his former star pass rusher won’t play for a rival team any time soon.
On Sunday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the trade that sent Parsons from the Cowboys to the Packers ahead of the season included a poison-pill condition that prevents him from playing for an NFC East rival, which notably includes his hometown Eagles. If Green Bay decides to trade Parsons to an NFC East team, the Packers would owe the Cowboys its 2028 first-round draft pick.
Schefter also reported the poison-pill condition was used on Kenny Clark, citing sources. Clark went to Dallas from Green Bay in the deal. If the Cowboys decide to move him to a team in the NFC North, they would owe the Packers their own ’28 first-round pick.
The Eagles made a strong push to trade for Parsons during the months-long situation between Jones and the superstar. Dallas had no interest in trading him within the division, however, especially to the defending Super Bowl champions.
The newly reported poison-pill conditions apply to this season and next. When Parsons was dealt to the Packers, he agreed to a four-year, $188 million contract that includes $136 million in guaranteed money, which has a potential out in ‘29.
It’s unlikely that Green Bay would want to part with the premier pass rusher, but Dallas ensured they wouldn’t have to play Parsons twice a year if that scenario comes to fruition in the near future.