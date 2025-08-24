Cowboys Receive Good Injury News on CB Trevon Diggs Ahead of 2025 Season
It looks like the Cowboys will have one of their top defenders back in the lineup sooner rather than later.
Dallas announced on Sunday afternoon that cornerback Trevon Diggs passed his physical and has been moved from the PUP list to the active roster. The 26-year-old has been rehabbing from a knee injury he suffered last season that forced him to have surgery in January.
Diggs was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He was voted a first-team All-Pro in 2021 after leading the NFL with 11 interceptions, and was also named a Pro Bowler in both '21 and '22. Unlike his defensive counterpart Micah Parsons, Diggs signed an extension with Dallas in the summer of 2023—a five-year, $97 million deal—and is tied to Jerry's team through the 2028 season.
Brian Schottenheimer Relays Positive Message on Trevon Diggs
Amid plenty of drama in Dallas this offseason, head coach Brian Schottenheimer relayed a positive message on Diggs and his return to the Cowboys' active roster:
"I'd be remiss if I didn't talk about how hard Trevon's been working," he said on Sunday, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "He's doing an incredible job with [Cowboys head athletic trainer Britt Brown]. These things don't happen if he's not putting in the time and the effort to do the stuff that he's been doing. Really proud of him."
While it remains TBD if Diggs will play in the Cowboys' season opener, his removal from the PUP list—and subsequent return to the practice field—is a major step in him potentially doing so. The cornerback told reporters on Saturday that he feels "way better" than he should at this stage, but, when asked if he'll play Week 1, he responded: "Maybe, maybe not."
Dallas begins the 2025 season Thursday, Sept. 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.